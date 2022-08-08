Terrell Owens Confronts Racist White Woman In Viral Video

Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens confronted a “Karen” near his home in Florida last Wednesday (August 3). In the now-viral video, the woman, Caitlyn Davis, can be seen hurling racist sentiments at Owens in the presence of police officers.

The ex-NFL player took to Instagram Live during the confrontation, stating that he exited his vehicle to address Davis’s claim that he was speeding. In response, Davis called the police. In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Davis claimed that Owens “threatened” her and was “driving aggressively” through her neighborhood.

“And then [he] got out of the car to threaten me,” Davis exclaimed. Later in the audio, Davis doubled down on Owens’s racial identity, describing the athlete as an “African-American individual” when the dispatcher requested information about the athlete’s appearance.



On his IG Live, Owens questions Davis’s reason for calling the cops, to which she shouted, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!” As Owens and a neighbor continued to point out Davis’s racism, she began to cry.

Cops responded to Davis’s call, but no arrests were made regarding the confrontation. Owens promoted a change.org petition in the aftermath of the incident, calling for Caitlyn Davis’s arrest for filing “a false police report.”

Watch the video below: