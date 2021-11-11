Terrence J Shot At During Attempted Robbery

Terrence J attends Pretty Little Thing: Launch Of Brand Ambassador La La Anthony's The Edit at Beauty and Essex on Nov. 1, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

Actor and media personality Terrence J escaped a harrowing situation in which he and a passenger in his car were shot at during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles on early Wednesday morning (Nov. 10).

According to reports, Terrence J, born Terrence Jenkins, and a passenger were pulling into the driveway of a home in Sherman Oaks when another vehicle blocked in the host’s car, with four armed men emerging from the vehicle and approaching Terrence J’s car. The suspects ordered the former 106th & Park host and his passenger to exit the car, but he and the passenger were able to drive away and escape the ambush.

The four men returned to their vehicle and continued to pursue Terrence J and the passenger, opening fire on his car while giving chase. However, Terrence J and the passenger were able to evade the suspects and did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

According to the LAPD, the attempted robbery of the Think Like A Man actor continues the increase of “follow-home robberies” in the Los Angeles area in which suspects will tail a potential victim to a home or a residence, where they will commit the robbery of the victim. On Monday (Nov. 8), authorities released a community alert notifying residents of the recent string of “violent street robberies” that have been plaguing the city.

We are sharing this community alert in an effort to increase awareness of a series of robberies occurring in the City of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/mE5vVfCZZo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 8, 2021

Terrence J has yet to comment or issue a statement on the matter.