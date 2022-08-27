The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mural Defaced In Brooklyn

A mural of The Notorious B.I.G. was defaced on Thursday night (Aug. 25) in the late rap icon’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The black-and-white mural, which is located at the intersection of Saint James Place and Fulton Street, was splattered with red paint, reports News 12 Brooklyn. The culprit also spray-painted the words “East Coast” on the mural.

News of the crime left local residents in shock, with many voicing their disappointment that such an act could be committed in the very neighborhood the rapper helped put on the map during his successful, yet brief career.

“This is his stomping ground and everything,” local resident Johnny Famous told the local news outlet. “Biggie means a lot to the whole world. So for someone to do this, it’s ridiculous. You gotta be sick in the head, and I know it’s a million cameras out here so somebody saw something.”

Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Nino Brown posted a clip showing the aftermath of the crime, voicing his own disdain over the incident. “Some ppl are so miserable in this world,” the Brooklyn rapper wrote in his Instagram video’s caption. Tek of the rap group Smif-N-Wessun, Gavin Marchand, and others shared their own reaction in the post’s comments.

The defaced mural is one of several in the area paying tribute to Biggie, who was raised in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill section. The apartment where the rapper formerly lived is located on Saint James Place between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime. However, fans and friends of the rapper are hopeful that the person or group responsible is captured on one of the many surveillance cameras located in the area.

Earlier this year, the music world celebrated what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday. The occasion was marked with a number of tributes to Biggie’s life and legacy, with Lil’ Kim hosting the 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala, which was sponsored by Lexus and Pepsi and held at Guastavino’s in Manhattan. The late rapper’s son CJ Wallace, daughter T’yanna Wallace, members of Junior M.A.F.I.A., Fat Joe, Havoc, Sway Calloway, DJ Enuff, and more attended the event.

The city of New York honored Biggie by changing the Empire State Building’s lights to red and white, with a crown spinning on its mast, a nod to his famous King of New York portrait.

Check out footage of the defaced Biggie mural below.