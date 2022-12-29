Theophilus London Reported Missing

Theophilus London is reportedly missing, with his family claiming to have not heard or seen from the rapper since July 2022.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), the news of the 35-year-old’s seeming disappearance was revealed via a press release, in which his PR shared their own knowledge of their client’s last known whereabouts, as well as his physical description.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” the statement reads. “The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 18: Rapper Theophilus London performs onstage GREY GOOSE Vodka Hosts The Inaugural Mic50 Awards at Marquee on June 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Grey Goose)

As part of the statement, London’s father, Larry, spoke out directly to his son, voicing his and the rest of his family and friends’ concern for his well-being. “Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” the crooner’s father wrote. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London, who posts regularly on his Instagram account, has also been inactive on the social media platform since July 11. On that date, he posted a clip of Afrobeats star Burna Boy, who was wearing Theophilus Bebey Boots created by late designer Virgil Abloh as part of London’s collaboration with Off-White. His previous upload, posted on June 27, saw him announcing his first role in a film titled Demanded Supply, written by LVRN co-founder Sean Famoso.

The artist has released three studio albums during his career, his 2011 debut Timez Are Weird These Days, his sophomore effort Vibes in 2014, and 2020’s Bebey.