T.I. Receives Georgia’s Outstanding Citizen Award For Community Service

Rapper T.I. is the latest recipient of the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award. The hitmaker was honored for his civic and philanthropic contributions to his community. In a ceremony that took place on Tuesday (Aug. 9) at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Tip’s history of charitable work within the city and its surrounding areas was highlighted by the state’s legislators. State Representative Debra Bazemore presented T.I with the honor, which was awarded by Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

T.I.—nee Clifford Harris—attended the ceremony with his wife, Tiny Harris, and sons Domani and Messiah. Harris delivered an acceptance speech and spoke about being inspired to make a positive impact.

“Life is way too short not to try to make this world a better place,” the Grand Hustler artist said upon receiving the award. “Once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have.”

In addition to the Outstanding Citizen Award, T.I. was also given the Volunteers Achievement Lifetime Award presented by the Global International Alliance on behalf of President Joe Biden. The award was given to T.I. in recognition of him lending over 4,000 hours of his time and using his platform in service of the United States.

The rapper took to social media to share his latest achievement with his followers and fans and thank Representative Bazemore, Biden, and others for recognizing his efforts. In a subsequent post sharing footage of the ceremony, T.I. continued to voice his graciousness, writing, “Can’t thank you enough for these prestigious honors. God IS THE Greatest.”

T.I. is the founder of Harris Community Works, a non-profit youth organization he launched in 2019. He is also an ardent supporter of For The Love of Our Fathers, which aims to provide better care for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.