T.I. And Tiny Harris’ Sexual Assault Case Dropped By The LAPD

Sexual assault allegations levied against T.I. and Tiny Harris by an unnamed accuser have been dropped due to a statute of limitations.

The superstar couple were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting the victim in 2005 after meeting in a Los Angeles nightclub. According to court documents, the charges were dropped without a full investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department due to the alleged crimes being committed 16 years ago, six years past the 10-year statute of limitations.

“Without the strength and weaknesses of the evidence being evaluated, the case is declined due to the expiration of the Statute of Limitations,” states the document. This is the second instance in which claims of sexual assault committed by T.I. and Tiny have been dropped with Las Vegas police closing a case in which another accuser came forward with a similar story, alleging that she had been drugged and assaulted by the couple in 2010. The statute of limitations also ran out in that case.

T.I. and Tiny have been plagued with sexual assault allegations since the beginning of 2021, when former friend and entrepreneur Sabrina Peterson publicly accused T.I. of putting a gun to her head via posts on her social media account, although she admits to not notifying the authorities.

After Peterson’s testimony, she claims to have been contacted by numerous women who said that T.I., along with his wife, Tiny, had drugged and sexually assaulting them as well. The pair denied all accusations, with T.I. addressing the matter in his song, “What It’s Come To,” attributing the flurry of claims against them to a money-grab on the part of the alleged victims and their lawyers.

T.I. and Tiny released a statement via their lawyer following news of the charges being dropped, admitting they were, “pleased, but not surprised,” by the District Attorney’s decision not to pursue the case, all the while maintaining their innocence, deeming the allegations made against them as “meritless.”