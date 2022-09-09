Haddish And Spears’ Accuser Calls On D.A. To “Immediately Arrest And Prosecute” Them

The “Jane Doe” who filed a lawsuit against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears for alleged child sexual abuse has urged the district attorney to take action. According to PEOPLE, she wrote a letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to “immediately arrest and prosecute” Haddish and Spears “for the sexual assault and molestation of my brother and me.”

The letter also claims that her mom filed a police report in January 2020 in Las Vegas about the comedians and was directed to the Los Angeles Police Department. Doe alleged that their complaint was treated as “not a priority” and law enforcement had “not taken these allegations seriously.”

“This matter’s breadth and complexity require your jurisdictional powers and resources to tackle and end the stream [of] depravity committed by Haddish and Spears. My brother and I are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office and provide you with irrefutable evidence that substantiates our allegations,” Jane Doe reportedly wrote to the D.A.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, however, claimed to not have yet received the letter.

“We are aware of news reports that a letter was sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office regarding the alleged sexually exploitive conduct of Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. Unfortunately, we have not yet received the letter. We are connecting with law enforcement partners to determine whether there is an open investigation into the matter,” reads the office’s issued statement on social media.

“We take these allegations very seriously and the matter will receive a thorough review if/when it is presented to us,” the statement concluded.

Haddish responded to the allegations and pending lawsuit with a vague statement on social media.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” Tiffany typed in a brief statement on her Instagram account. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

Spears has also publicly responded to the disturbing allegations.

“Listen, this is an extortion case,” he exclaimed. “This is a shakedown,” adding “We won’t be shaken down.”