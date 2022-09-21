Tiffany Haddish And Aries Spears’ Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed

The lawsuit accusing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of grooming two children during a comedy skit has been dismissed.

The woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of grooming and coercing her and her brother into an explicit comedy skit as children has filed to dismiss the case. According to TMZ, the woman released a statement addressing her decision on Tuesday (Sept. 21).

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years, and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the woman identified as Jane Doe expressed. “We are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

NBC News reported on Tuesday that the first page of the suit asked the U.S. District Court for Central California “to dismiss her lawsuit with prejudice” for unspecified reasons.

With Jane Doe’s decision to file with prejudice, the suit against Spears and Haddish could no longer be filed again.ok

Haddish, 42, responded to the allegations and the lawsuit with a statement on Sept. 5.

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you,” Tiffany typed in a brief statement on her Instagram account. “Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

While the Girls Trip star has yet to address the dismissal, Mad TV alum Spears, 47, took to Instagram with a re-share of The Shade Room’s report following the news, captioning the post, “I HOPE YALL KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY.”

Reps for both Haddish and Spears have yet to return VIBE’s request for comment.