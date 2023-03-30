Tory Lanez Files Appeal Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction

There had been rumblings of Tory Lanez looking to appeal his December 2022 guilty verdict in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial, but the 30-year-old made it official this week. The Brampton, Canada rapper and his legal team claim that prosecutors sought to muddy his image in an effort to sway the jury.

TMZ reported, via legal documents, that the Sorry 4 What artist’s defense attorney Jose Baez claims the opposition provided a shirtless photo of the rapper which displayed a firearm tattoo on his chest. Though the prosecutors claimed the photo’s purpose was to identify Lanez, his defense believes it was intended to show his affinity for weapons.

Baez had a slew of other points, such as the prosecution “threatening” to use the polarizing artist’s rap lyrics in court, claiming it was a “reversible error.” He also brought up how Megan Thee Stallion’s friend, Kelsey Harris, repudiated a lot of what she said in the 80-minute interview that was played during the trial. Lastly, Tory’s defense attorney believes it was wrong to use statements that his client made over the phone immediately following the shooting that Meg later told the cops, specifically “Please don’t say anything because I’m on probation.”

Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three charges he was facing: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He is facing 22 years in prison and deportation.

“I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite the repeated and grotesque attacks you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face,” District Attorney George Gascón said following the trial’s completion.