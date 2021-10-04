Tory Lanez Donates Supplies To Haitian Immigrants At Texas Border

The hip-hop community has come out in full support of the Haitian immigrants who have been impacted by the border crisis with rapper Tory Lanez becoming the latest artist to lend his hand to those in need with a donation of essential supplies.

Lanez, who personally traveled to Del Rio, Texas, near where the crisis took place, brought an estimated $50,000 worth of supplies for immigrants still being detained in camps. The supplies, which Lanez helped hand out himself, included blankets, towels, and other items.

The “Say It” rapper’s gesture comes in the wake of the horrific treatment of thousands of Haitian immigrants who had fled their native country to South America following a devastating earthquake that rocked the Caribbean country and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7.

The Canadian native has been in a charitable mood recently as Lanez has donated upwards of $150,000 in cash, clothing, and supplies over the past month alone. In September, he visited Baltimore, where he hit up a local Target store and purchased $50,000 worth of clothing for children going back to school. He also gave a $50,000 donation to Unite The People to help several families in the Long Beach, Calif. area with financial assistance to bail out their family members and loved ones.