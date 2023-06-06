Tory Lanez Files To Disqualify Judge Ahead Of Sentencing Due To “Favoritism” During Trial

As reported last month, Tory Lanez’s defense team isn’t letting up on getting their client from behind bars, as well as getting Judge Herriford disqualified from their case.

In an official motion filed on May 19, lawyers Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez asked that Herriford be removed due to claims of “favoritism” towards prosecution.

According to law reporter Meghann Cuniff, Barhoma and Baez stated in their appellate petition that Herriford made them present their arguments in his preferred order rather than how they had planned. They also allege he didn’t allow them to call live witnesses, and that he continuously interrupted them while in argument. The petition was filed shortly after the two-day hearing that took place last month where Lanez was denied a new trial.

“Conversely, the Judge gave the People a full and fair opportunity to present argument uninterrupted, even when the case cited by the People did not stand for the proposition that they advanced,” Lanez’s legal team motioned. “Together, these facts reveal such a high degree of favoritism or antagonism as to make fair judgment impossible. Given these facts, a reasonable person would fairly entertain doubts concerning the Judge’s impartiality. As a result, disqualification is required.”

Herriford had prepared a “verified answer” during the second day of trial after the lawyers stated they’d file to get him dismissed from the case.

“I am not prejudiced or biased against or in favor of any party to this proceeding or their counsel,” he wrote in a statement. “All rulings made by me in this action have been based upon facts and arguments officially presented to me and upon my understanding of the law. … All statements made by me and all actions taken by me in this proceeding have been done in furtherance of what I believe were my judicial duties.”

In the document, it states that despite the motion for removal of the Judge, Lanez will still be sentenced next week. Reportedly, the appellate petition has sat “untouched” for three weeks since its filing, and it is unclear if it will be taken into consideration for Lanez’s upcoming sentencing.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Canadian rapper has served nearly seven months in jail for the 2019 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He was charged with assault involving a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, and having an unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Upon Lanez last court hearing, Herriford closed his remarks with, “In the end, the jury believed the prosecution’s case beyond a reasonable doubt.” Tory Lanez begged Herriford, a Black judge, “Please don’t ruin my life. I could be your son. I could be your brother.

Lanez is due back in court on Tuesday (June 13) for sentencing at 10:30 AM PST. Due to his crime being considered “a high level of callousness,” the singer/rapper could be facing “more than the middle range of his maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months.”