Tory Lanez Found Guilty On All Felony Counts In 2020 Shooting, Father Reacts

Tory Lanez—née Daystar Peterson—was found guilty on Friday (Dec. 23) by a Los Angeles jury on three felony counts. Peterson, 30, has been convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Jurors unanimously concluded that Peterson assaulted Megan Thee Stallion with a semi-automatic firearm, causing bodily harm after an argument in the summer of 2020, The New York Times reports.

Rolling Stone also reported that Peterson’s father, Sonstar, exclaimed after the verdict, “This wicked system. You two, you are wicked, you are evil,” pointing at the prosecutors before being forced out of the courtroom. Sonstar was seated in the front row alongside Peterson’s 5-year-old son, Kai.

Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, who’d been on the scene for the duration of the trial, tweeted that it was a “crazy and downright scary scene in the courtroom as [Peterson’s] father and stepmother screamed about wicks injustice.” She also added that Sonstar was “yelling about ‘Roc Nation.'”

A jury has convicted Tory Lanez of all three charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A crazy and downright scary scene in the courtroom as his father and stepmother screamed about wicks injustice. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

During her testimony, the Grammy-winning rapper identified Peterson as her assailant, tearfully recounting how he had shouted “dance” and yelled a sexist slur at her prior to firing several rounds. Lanez later apologized and allegedly offered her and former assistant/best friend, Kelsey Harris, one million dollars each as hush money. “I wish he would have just shot and killed me [than] have to go through this torture,” expressed Megan Thee Stallion. Peterson opted not to testify.

Cuniff later shared that Megan’s attorney, Alex Spiro, released the following statement: “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

District Attorney George Gascón also issued a statement following the verdict. “I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete. You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite the repeated and grotesque attacks you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face,” it read.

The Sorry 4 What rapper was remanded onsite. He is facing 22 years in prison and deportation. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023.