Tory Lanez Hires Suge Knight’s Former Lawyer David Kenner

Tory Lanez is heading back to court but, this time, with a new legal team behind him.

According to reporter Meghann Cuniff, the rapper has retained the services of attorney Rob Kenner, who famously represented Suge Knight in a robbery case and Snoop Dogg in the past. Kenner is expected to accompany the incarcerated hitmaker to his next court date on Tuesday (Jan. 10). The move follows the firing of Lanez’s previous attorney George Mgdesyan, one of the lawyers who represented him during his trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“Regarding Tory Lanez’s Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster,” Cuniff tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 8). “It’s not on Judge Herriford’s calendar, and he’s got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he’s now representing Tory.”

She also notes that the timing of Kenner’s hiring is unconventional being that any post-conviction motion being filed and heard so soon following trial is highly improbable.

“Some clues about what’s going on: Prosecutors tried to add a bribery count to Tory’s charges during trial, which the judge rejected,” she tweeted. “Any post-conviction motion from David Kenner regarding false evidence or witness testimony is very unlikely to come this quick.”

Yet, Cuniff says that while there is a chance that Kenner could request the judge reduce his felony charges to a misdemeanor, but the ruling is unlikely to be changed in his favor.

“To be clear: We really have no idea what this is, and there is no way any serious post-conviction motion would be filed and heard this quick. Tory was convicted on Dec. 23 and there was a huge holiday break. There is no way there’s been a serious motion fully briefed.”

Cuniff continued in the thread, adding, “Again, Everything we’re discussing here is standard and expected post-conviction litigation – asking judge to reduce to misdemeanors, requesting new trial based on perceived issues with evidence/witnesses – but David Kenner only recently got on the case. Give it time.

Last month, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The charges stemmed from the 2020 incident in which Megan Thee Stallion accused the “Say It” crooner of shooting her in her feet during a verbal and physical altercation.

The artist has maintained his innocence and is scheduled to appear for sentencing later this month. He is facing up to 22 years in prison and deportation to Canada.