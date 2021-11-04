Tory Lanez To Face Charges In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez is headed back to court to face charges stemming from the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. According to Rolling Stone, a preliminary hearing in the case will be held next month on Dec. 14. Tory faces multiple charges, including assault with a semi-automatic firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If he is convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in prison.

The Canadian rapper will not take a plea deal and has maintained his innocence despite reports of him and his legal team attempting to negotiate a plea deal. “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case,” Shawn Holley, Tory’s attorney, previously said. “This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged, and [Tory Lanez]’s plea of not guilty stands.”

The preliminary hearing will have 90 minutes set aside for testimony, per Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta.

In addition to the preliminary hearing, Tory was ordered to pay a bail increase due to violating a restraining order Megan Thee Stallion placed against him in the aftermath of the shooting.

This past August, the rapper made a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s Rolling Loud set shortly after Megan Thee Stallion’s own performance, placing him within 100 feet of his alleged victim, which violated the order. Tory’s bail was increased from $190,000 to $250,000.