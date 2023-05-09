Tory Lanez Pleads With Judge “Don’t Ruin My Life” During New Trial Hearing

Tory Lanez appeared in court for a new trial hearing Monday (May 8), which was filed two months ago after initially being found guilty in the 2019 shooting case of Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper’s new motion comes after he felt his original legal team was “ineffective counsel,’ and since then has hired lawyers Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez. Lanez, née Daystar Peterson’s, new legal reps are working to present fresh DNA evidence to the jury and Judge David Herriford that they believe can exonerate Lanez from his detainment in prison.

The 30-year-old’s reps recently revealed via Instagram that Baez “hired one of the best DNA experts in the nation to carefully analyze the same DNA test,” from the discovered weapon. Reportedly, Lanez’s DNA “is 100 percent excluded and 100 percent eliminated from the gun.” During the initial trial, it was revealed that the DNA test from the gun came back “inconclusive.”

During Monday’s court hearing, Judge Herriford asked Lanez’s team why they never objected to the DNA findings during trial. Barhoma responded that Lanez’s former attorney Shawn Holley, lied to courts that she had hired her own DNA expert, but really wouldn’t be doing so until eight months later. Baez added the claim that Holley “was not adequately prepared.”

Following Barhoma and Baez’s remarks, Judge Herriford still seemed unconvinced with the arguments presented at the hearing, reported the LA Times live from the courtroom via Twitter.

“It’s unclear how far new defense attorney Jose Baez can get with this argument, as Judge Herriford has repeatedly noted Baez did not make an ineffective counsel argument about Mgdesyan (former rep for Lanez) in his new trial motion. Meaning it can’t be considered here,” James Queally of the LA Times tweeted out.

He also shared that, “Judge Herriford hasn’t ruled on anything, but he’s telegraphed his intention to reject defense arguments about improper inclusion of certain evidence (an Instagram post, DNA, inaccurate comments a out Lanez being on probation) because Mgdesyan failed to object to them at trial.”

According to Meghann Cuniff of Los Angeles Public Press, before exiting the court the Sorry 4 What artist pleaded with Judge Herriford to consider his stance and take another look into granting him freedom.

“Please don’t ruin my life. I could be your son. I could be your brother,” Lanez reportedly begged the judge, according to Cuniff. She also noted that Herriford is a Black judge.

According to Queally, if Lanez’s motion is rejected, he can still appeal the decision and “may actually have an argument, especially re: ineffective counsel. But the bar for a verdict to be set aside before sentencing is incredibly high.”

The judge is expected to rule on Lanez’s motion for a new trial on Tuesday morning (May 9) around 10:30 AM PST.