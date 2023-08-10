Tory Lanez To Spend 9 Years In Prison After Being Credited With Time Served

Tory Lanez — né Daystar Peterson — may spend less time in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion after the judge ruling over the case credited him with time served.

According to Meghann Cuniff — a reporter who has provided a full play-by-play, in real time, of the trial since it began — Judge David Herriford credited the Canadian rapper for 305 days of time served — 231 days for time he’s already spent in jail, a 15 percent credit of 34 days, and 40 days of house arrest. So, he will spend close to nine years in prison with the chance of deportation.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), Peterson was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in December 2022. He is requesting bail pending appeal on Aug. 15, but Cuniff says the chance of his request being granted is “extremely unlikely.”

Megan Thee Stallion was not present at the time of sentencing in an effort to “preserve her mental wellbeing,” but did send in a statement.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” wrote the Grammy winner. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul… He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”

Following the sentencing, Cuniff reported that Peterson called the Houston native “someone I still care for dearly to this day.” Meanwhile, Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascon, praised her for coming forward. “I commend Megan Pete for her incredible bravery and vulnerability as she underwent months of probing investigation and court appearances where she had to relive her trauma, and the public scrutiny that followed,” he expressed.