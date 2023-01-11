Tory Lanez Sentencing Delayed Following Conviction In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez discusses his creative process during BMI's How I Wrote That Song 2018 on January 27, 2018 in New York City.

The date for Tory Lanez’s prison sentencing has been delayed, as the rapper recently revamped his legal team in anticipation of seeking an appeal for a new trial.

The sentencing was pushed from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 in order to give the Canadian’s new counsel a window of time to file motions on their client’s behalf.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, appeared in court on Tuesday (Jan. 10) for the first time since being convicted for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in December 2020. During the hearing, Judge David Herriford approved the 30-year-old’s request to replace his previous attorneys, George Mgdesyan and Shawn Holley, with David Kenner and Matthew Barhoma.

Kenner, famous for serving as the attorney for Suge Knight and Death Row Records, also asked that the protective order prohibiting Tory from mentioning Megan or discussing details surrounding the shooting publicly be lifted.

“Your honor, most respectfully, there have been a number of other people connected with the case posting on social media and putting out statements. I would suggest to the court that the way the (protective order) was written, it’s a prior restraint on free speech,” Kenner argued. “I think it’s inappropriate for Mr. Peterson to be put in a position where he’s stopped from using his voice.” Kenner’s request would be denied, with the caveat that he could make his argument again at Lanez’s next hearing.

As for the prospects of Lanez receiving a second trial in an attempt to exonerate himself, Kenner appeared strong in his belief that he and his superstar client have the burden of proof to do so. “We look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” the 81-year-old told reporters following the hearing. “We are very confident.”

On Dec. 23, 2022, Lanez was found guilty of multiple charges stemming from the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion during a verbal and physical altercation involving the two rappers and Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris. Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He is facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison and subsequent deportation to Canada.