Tory Lanez Will Not Take The Stand In Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Tory Lanez has previously acknowledged — including through his music — the current tensions between himself and Megan Thee Stallion. However, the 30-year-old will reportedly not be taking the stand to testify during their ongoing shooting trial.

“Tory Lanez will not take the stand. Both sides have rested and the jury was given instructions this morning,” LA Times reporter James Queally tweeted on Wednesday (Dec. 21). “Closing arguments will begin this afternoon at 130pm.”

Queally also tweeted that the Sorry 4 What artist’s driver, who was present on the evening the Grammy winner was allegedly shot, will not testify, as it could prolong the trial even further.

“Jaquan Smith, Tory’s driver, was present and on defense witness list but prosecutors asked for a continuance past the Christmas break if he was to testify, per defense attorney George Mgdesyan. At his clients request not to delay proceedings, Mgdesyan declined to call him.”

The Brampton, Canada native’s decision not to speak came after it was revealed that his music could be used as evidence against him had he chosen to take the stand.

Law & Crime writer Meghann Cuniff reported that Judge Herriford declared Lanez’s discography to be “fair game” and District Attorney Alexander Bott specifically named his music video for “CAP,” which shows the rapper butchering horse feet. The belief is that this portion of the video is clearly aimed at Megan Thee Stallion.

The trial has been a whirlwind thus far. Forensic scientist Marc Scott Taylor revealed to the court that Tory Lanez’s DNA was not found on the magazine of the gun allegedly used to shoot the Houston artist, and results from tests run on the gun were deemed inconclusive.

Witness Sean Kelly took the stand on Tuesday (Dec. 20) and stated he saw the entire violent incident from his bedroom window, believing that the fight began with two women before an “angry male” joined the fray. Kelly said he believes he saw a woman shoot first while Lanez was still getting out of the vehicle.

"Did you see a muzzle flash?" Mgdesyan asked.

"Yes," Kelly answered. He added: "About the same time that the smallest individual got out of the car."

It only worsened for Mgdesyan.

Elsewhere, Kelsey Harris, Meg’s former friend, delivered a testimony conflicting with a previous interview conducted in September. In court, she asserted her recollection of the evening was blurry due to alcohol consumption, despite saying in the aforementioned interview that Tory Lanez was the shooter.