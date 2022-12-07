Tory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tory Lanez has been hit with a third felony charge stemming from his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Rolling Stone reported that the Canadian rapper received the charge from prosecutors on Monday, accusing the artist of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The new charge carries a potential six-year prison bid, with the rapper facing possible deportation.

Tory Lanez, legally known as Daystar Peterson, previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson, 30, also faces allegations that he inflicted Meg with “great bodily injury.”

If Peterson is convicted on all possible charges, the entertainer faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison. As previously stated, the Sorry 4 What artist is accused of aiming a 9mm handgun at Meg’s feet and shooting her on July 12, 2020.

During Megan’s 2021 interview with Gayle King, she detailed the shooting incident, painting the picture of when Tory allegedly shot her.

“So I get out of the car, and it’s like everything happens so fast,” she started, “And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bi**h.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared.”

Recently, Lanez was released from house arrest by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford. The decision was met with opposition from prosecutors, reports Rolling Stone.

“I will terminate the house arrest at this point,” Judge David Herriford said. “The main reason is that during trial, it’s difficult to have a client who’s not accessible.”

The trial will reportedly last for ten days beginning Dec. 12.