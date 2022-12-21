Witness In Tory Lanez Trial Says First Shot Came From A Woman

A witness of the July 2020 shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez has testified that he saw what appeared to be the first gunshot fired by a woman, not a man.

On Tuesday (Dec. 20), Law & Crime senior reporter Meghann Cuniff shared details of the testimony given by Sean Kelly, Lanez’s pivotal defense witness. The Los Angeles resident lives on the street where the altercation between the two rap stars and Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, occurred, and watched it all go down from his bedroom window.

According to Kelly, he was awakened by noises, looked out of his window, and witnessed two women fighting by a car parked on the street outside of his home.

“They were pulling their hair and hitting each other. It was quite violent,” he described. The witness also stated that the first initial flash came from one of the women who were fighting. During his direct examination, Lanez’s defense lawyer, George Mgdesyan, asked Kelly if he saw the shorter man, referring to his client, holding a gun in his hand during the incident. He replied, “Yes.”

The Tory Lanez trial is on the standard 90-minute break, with defense witness Sean Kelly due back on the stand at 1:30. Kelly's testimony does not appear to be going quite how Tory's lawyer hoped it would.



"Sir, did you see the shorter guy with a gun in his hand?"



"Yes." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022

The witness testified that he saw the driver dressed in black, who exited the vehicle and “joined the fray.” Kelly repeatedly stated that he saw a muzzle flash several times and heard what sounded like fireworks, but is adamant about the flashes coming from one of the women.

However, the witness also claimed the smallest individual, referring to Lanez, exited the vehicle as well and began shouting. After which, Kelly saw more flashes.

Kelly said he saw the driver exit wearing all black, and he joined the fray. Kelly was scared, and he asked his son to come into his room. He testified several times that he saw a muzzle flash and heard what he thought were fireworks, but believes the flashes were from a woman. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022

"Did you see a muzzle flash?" Mgdesyan asked.

"Yes," Kelly answered. He added: "About the same time that the smallest individual got out of the car."

It only worsened for Mgdesyan.

Kelly said the small guy "got out about that time, all shouting." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022

While he recalled flashes coming from Lanez’s direction after exiting the vehicle, Kelly testified that he did not see a gun at that instance and maintained that the flashes started with “the girls.” He stated that he never heard anyone say, “Dance, bi**h,” as Meg had previously claimed.

“Kelly said the shorter guy ‘was very angry’ and was shouting,” Cuniff reported in a tweet. “He said the flashes ‘came from him’ but cautioned, ‘I never saw a gun.'”

In another post by Cuniff, Kelly reported stated, “I believe I saw the girl shoot first” but that he was unaware that the woman had a gun and attributed the noise he heard after seeing the muzzle flash to “fireworks.”

Yet, further in his testimony, Kelly stated that he later saw both a man and a woman firing during the incident.

“I said that they were both shooting,” Kelly said when questioned by Mgdesyan. He also claimed he saw Lanez “pushing and fighting” both Megan and Harris.

“Everyone was fighting,” he added. Even the driver.” He also stated that he saw “the shorter guy” with a gun in his hand, but never saw him take the gun away from any of the women.

Kelly: "I just want to be clear. I never saw a gun – I just saw flashes." And he again testified that the flashes were "from the girl." But he also said, "But they were all together. They were very close together."

The short guy "was very angry, he was making lots of noise." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022

"I said that they were both shooting," Kelly said.

Mgdesyan asked who was the first shooter.

"The girl," Kelly said. But, "they were all fighting" The shorter guy "was pushing and fighting both girls."

"Everyone was fighting. Even the driver." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022

The witness also said that one of the women and the two men began assaulting the other woman and that he thought they were trying to kill her.

“Everyone started beating one girl,” Kelly said. “To me, it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river.'” Kelly also remembered the driver saying that the police were on their way and that they put the beaten woman in the Escalade before fleeing the scene.

That's when Mgdesyan asked Kelly, "Sir, did you see the shorter guy with a gun in his hand?" and Kelly answered, "Yes."

Then everyone started beating one girl, and Kelly said "to me, it appeared that they were going to throw her in the river." — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022

"It appeared to me when I was on the phone that they were trying to kill her," Kelly said. He said he heard the driver say the police are coming, and they put the woman in the Escalade and left.

Then came the cross. (All that above is from direct by Tory's lawyer.) — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 20, 2022

Kelly’s given testimony is the latest in the trial stemming from the 2020 incident in which Megan Thee Stallion claims Tory Lanez shot her during a heated dispute. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer is facing charges of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and deportation to Canada. Lanez, who plead not guilty to all charges, continues to claim his innocence.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the hitmaker’s DNA was not found on the magazine inside of the gun that shot Megan. However, tests that determined if his DNA is on the actual firearm used has been inconclusive.