Trae Tha Truth To Be Honored With Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award

Rapper Trae Tha Truth is being acknowledged for his history of philanthropic efforts in his hometown. The Houston native will be honored with the Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

Created to “honor those in our nation who exhibit outstanding character, work ethic, and dedication to their communities,” the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented by USAF Veteran Sonia R. Wright during a ceremony set to take place on Nov. 12. The ABN rep shared the good news with his social media followers, vowing to continue to service and stand up for his community.

“God is Key… Blessed… This is Huge,” the rapper wrote in the caption of a photo announcing the honor. “Comin from where we come from we never Recieve things like this… In all honesty i dont agree wit much of nothing we been goin through as people in this world lately…. And i will still fight for us against whatever… I know i cant question Gods Reasons for what he has Planned For me so i will accept it and keep Working @reliefgang … Its crazy to say I recieved The “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.”

One of the most beloved and respected rappers out of the Houston area, Trae Tha Truth’s community initiatives stem back to the aughts. In 2008, Houston’s Mayor Bill White deemed July 22 as “Trae Day” in light of his various charitable and philanthropic contributions throughout his career, which remains central to his identity in and outside of music.

Earlier this year, Trae and his Relief Gang team traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist those affected by Hurricane Ida, and set up the “Until Free” supply drive to help deliver essential supplies to Haitian migrants affected by the border crisis. He was also honored with the Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

From helping to free incarcerated men and assisting inmates in regaining certain privileges and rights, to providing employment to young adults with special needs, Trae has proved himself to be the truth when it comes to using his platform to empower the people and is well-deserving of his presidential honor.