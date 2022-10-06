Trae Tha Truth Lends A Hand To Hurricane Ian Relief In Florida

On Monday (Oct.3), Trae The Truth returned to Houston after spending time in Florida aiding in Hurricane Ian relief. During an interview with local news outlet KHOU 11, the rapper shared details of the 5-day experience with his nonprofit, Relief Gang.

“We rescued newborns, to the elderly, to disabled, to everything. It’s been a hectic weekend,” the 42-year-old revealed, noting that he’s counted over 300 rescues. “It’s definitely different to see big yachts turned upside down like they’re toy boats. I’ll have to say it’ll be a long time before they get back to normal.”

“It’s hurricane season. What do we expect people to do when it comes our way? We’re going to expect help, or we’re going to need help,” the “Swang” rapper added. “So with me being a representative of Houston, if I can go down there and extend that hand and make an impact, we may need that helping hand at another time. So sometimes you just got to pay it forward ,you know?”

On Sept. 23rd, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement the state, tribal and local response as the storm brewed. Hurricane Ian officially made landfall in The Sunshine State on Sept. 28 as a category 4 storm, CNN reported.

According to the Associated Press, at least 75 people were killed in Florida, five in North Carolina, three in Cuba, and one in Virginia since Ian touched down in the Caribbean before it moved to the States.

Wednesday (Oct. 5), President Joe Biden visited areas impacted by Hurricane Ian and delivered official remarks on the federal government’s response to the storm. According to a White House press release, a total of $5.2 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been approved for Florida, with over 100 specific projects already identified, including funding for repairs to roads and bridges, public transportation enhancements, and lead pipe replacement.

“I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there’s climate change and we should do something about it,” remarked POTUS. “Jill and I have had you all in our prayers, and I mean that sincerely. And we’re here today because we wanted to tell you in person that we’re thinking of you and we’re not leaving. We’re not leaving until this gets done. I promise you that.”