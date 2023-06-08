Travis Rudolph Found Not Guilty Of First-Degree Murder

Former Florida State football player Travis Rudolph reacts after a jury acquitted him of all charges in a fatal shooting in 2021, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

Travis Rudolph was found not guilty on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder after two weeks of testimony and less than four hours of jury deliberation on Wednesday (June 7).

According to Law&Crime, the former NFL player took the stand in his own defense, sharing his side of the story. His mother, Linda Rudolph, ex-girlfriend Dominique Jones, and more also hit the witness stand.

Rudolph is accused of firing his weapon during an altercation where two men were shot after confronting him at his Florida home. Sebastien Jean-Jacques died and Tyler Robinson was hospitalized, but recovered.

“Mom, you gotta come get your son Travis, because I’m going to have my brothers and his friends come and f**k him up and kill him,” testified his mother, claiming Jones relayed the threat ahead of the incident.

Former Florida State University football standout Travis Rudolph walks out of the courtroom during a break in closing arguments in his murder trial, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Palm Beach County courthouse in West Palm Beach, Fla. Rudolph, who played briefly in the NFL, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of his Lake Park home two years Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool

Rudolph testified the men arrived at his residence, announcing “We on demon time.“

According to ESPN, the shooting occurred on April 7, 2021, following a domestic dispute between Rudolph and Jones. In total, the former New York Giants wide receiver fired 39 shots in the direction of the SUV the men drove to the scene. The 27-year-old initially claimed a “stand your ground” defense in an attempt to have the judge dismiss the case.

Rudolph’s agent, Zac Hiller of LAA Sports & Entertainment informed the sports outlet that Florida State athletics alumnus is excited to get back to return to football.

Following the verdict, Rudolph excitedly rapped Lil Durk’s “No Auto Durk” on Instagram Live, surrounded by his family and friends. A screen recording was captured and shared by The Neighborhood Talk blog.

“I got my freedom back, and I can get back to my life,” Rudolph said according to WPTV shortly after the verdict. “I was definitely nervous. We definitely prayed a lot.

“I really appreciate the jury. They made the right decision,” he continued. “God bless them all, and I appreciate them for taking the time to actually listen to the truth come out.”