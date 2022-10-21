Travis Scott Privately Settles First Astroworld Lawsuit

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Travis Scott has settled his first Astroworld Festival lawsuit. TMZ reports that the Houston rapper settled the suit privately out of court with the Acosta family. However, the reports didn’t specify the settlement’s amount.

The Acostas represented Axel Acosta, 21, who journeyed from Washington state to Houston for the annual concert, where he died due to fatal injuries.

Scott, née Jacques Bermon Webster II, held his annual Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5-6, 2021. Along with the Rodeo rapper, the festival was to feature performances from Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, SZA, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Baby Keem, Earth, Wind & Fire, Don Toliver, Master P, and more.

Visitors look at the memorial outside of the canceled Astroworld festival at NRG Park on November 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas. According to authorities, eight people died and 17 people were transported to local hospitals after what was described as a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival, a music festival started by Houston-native rapper and musician Travis Scott in 2018. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The festival took a turn on Nov. 5 when a massive portion of the crowd began rushing the stage, causing a stampede, killing ten people in the process. Over 200 people suffered injuries from the stampede, including a woman who allegedly suffered a miscarriage.

In December 2021, Travis attempted to get the Astroworld lawsuits against him dismissed but was unsuccessful.

Webster has made his way back into the public arena a year later. On Aug. 1, 2022, the “Goosebumps” artist landed a multi-year partnership to bring the “Road to Utopia” to Resorts World Las Vegas for a nightclub residency.

According to Billboard, Scott inked a deal for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub, with his first couple of shows taking place on Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.

“Travis plans to utilize all of this to his advantage,” Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas, said in a statement. “He is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of artist with such a creative mind, we’re excited for what he will be able to create in the space.”