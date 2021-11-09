Travis Scott Offers To Pay Astroworld Victims’ Funeral Costs And Provide Free Therapy

Travis Scott has offered to cover the funeral costs of victims who died following a crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday (Nov. 5). The rapper and his Cactus Jack Foundation are also seeking to assist in providing free online therapy sessions through a partnership with BetterHelp for anyone who was impacted by the tragic incident, directly or indirectly. Those who sign up using the embedded link will have access to a licensed therapist.

In addition, Scott has teamed up with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to offer help to those struggling with their mental health as a result of their Astroworld experience. The gesture comes after Scott issued multiple public statements on social media addressing the tragedy.

According to a statement, Scott remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement, and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved.

However, it is unclear if Scott will cover any of the medical bills for all attendees who were injured during what has been described as a “mass-casualty” crowd rush. A 9-year-old Texas native named Ezra Blount is in critical condition as a result of the melee. Blount, who was attending the festival with his father, was trampled by other Astroworld attendees and suffered several injuries, including damage to his kidney, lungs, heart, and brain. A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover his medical expenses.

Scott has announced that he will no longer be headlining the Day N Vegas music festival this Saturday (Nov. 13) in Las Vegas. The festival has replaced Scott with Post Malone as the festival’s headliner. Live Nation and the Astroworld team will give full refunds to all Astroworld attendees. Scott has vowed to personally take it upon himself to offer his full support to all of the families of the victims who died as a result of the tragedy.