Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Awards $1 Million To 100 HBCU Students

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation revealed that it has awarded $1 million in scholarships to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The funding was provided to 100 members of the graduating class of 2022 across 38 different institutions including Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Prairie View A&M University—Scott’s grandfather’s alma mater, where he also served as an educator.

“Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out,” the “SICKO MODE” rapper expressed in a press release. “So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them – and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Travis Scott , Stormi Webster, and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Each student was granted $10,000 from the Wayne Webster scholarship fund, named for Scott’s grandfather. The seniors who qualified averaged a 3.5 or higher GP and were in need of financial assistance to complete their degree requirements. In 2020, the Grammy Award-winning rapper issued tuition money for freshmen students at HBCUs.

“Black students are less than half as likely to graduate from college as white students, and financial pressure is the primary reason,” explained Marc Morial, President and CEO of the National Urban League in a statement. “We applaud Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation for investing in the next generation and congratulate the 100 Waymon Webster Scholarship recipients on their graduation.”

Travis Scott recently made his first televised performance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards following the ASTROWORLD Festival tragedy that left 10 attendees dead and thousands more injured. The rapper, as well as promoters from Live Nation and ScoreMore, security company Valle Services SMG, ASM Global, and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, all face legal action.

Learn about some of the recipients as provided below:

Nisha Encarnacion attended Florida A&M University. Originally from St. Croix, US Virgin Islands she received a degree in Pharmacy. She paid her own way while supporting her mother and her daughter.

Chisom Okwor attended Fisk University. She majored in computer science and is passionate about the technology industry, specifically the inclusive and improvement of representation in the tech space.

Jordan Massey attended North Carolina Central University and majored in mass communications with a concentration in broadcast journalism.