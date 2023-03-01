Travis Scott Named As A Suspect In New York Nightclub Assault Investigation

Travis Scott has been named as a suspect in an investigation of an assault that took place at a New York City nightclub on Wednesday morning (March 1).

According to TMZ, Scott was partying at Manhattan hotspot Nebula, during which he allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a sound engineer that turned physical. The rapper is accused of attacking the man, punching him and causing approximately $12K in damage to various pieces of equipment, including a video screen and a speaker.

The 31-year-old had already vacated the scene by the time authorities arrived and has yet to be officially charged. Reports say the engineer didn’t sustain any visible injuries during the altercation and did not receive medical assistance.

Travis Scott attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The alleged incident marks Scott’s biggest controversy in the wake of the Astroworld Festival tragedy that occurred in 2021, during which 10 died as a result of injuries sustained during a mass-crowd rush. In the time since, the Houston native has gradually rebuilt his reputation and public image, returning to the stage and regaining his status as a headlining act and one of the most in-demand live performers in entertainment.

This Saturday (March 4), Scott is scheduled to hit the stage as the marquee act at the 2023 Rolling Loud California Festival, which will also include a set from co-headliner Future. In 2022, Future brought out the rapper during his own set at Rolling Loud Miami, during which Scott lit up the crowd with his hits “Antidote,” “No Bystanders” and “Goosebumps,” as well as the pair’s collaborative effort “Hold That Heat.”

Musically, Scott is currently gearing up for his forthcoming album Utopia, which will mark his first full-length release since unleashing his chart-topping Astroworld album nearly five years ago in 2018. According to reports, the album is tentatively scheduled to be released June 2023.