Travis Scott Accused Of Violating Astroworld Lawsuits Gag Order

Travis Scott is being accused of violating a gag order in relation to the Astroworld Festival lawsuits he is currently facing. The claims, which were levied by the lawyers of Astroworld Festival victims, point to Scott’s announcement of his Project HEAL initiative, which the rapper revealed was inspired by the events that took place last November when 10 attendees were killed and over 300 more were injured.

Bob Hilliard, a legal representative of the family of 9-year-old Astroworld Festival victim Ezra Blount, argued that Scott’s announcement, which included a statement concerning safety and security measures at concerts, went against Texas State District Judge Kristen Hawkins’s order.

However, Stephen Brody, Scott’s lawyer, refutes Hilliard’s assertion, deeming Project HEAL the latest in a long line of charitable initiatives his client has helped spearhead over the years. Brody also argued that Blount’s legal team violated the gag order themselves by “publicly disparaging” his client. “Hilliard’s bogus allegations fly in the face of logic,” added Scott’s spokesperson Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. “Travis’s support of charitable causes has been ongoing for years to help underprivileged young people graduate without debt, explore creative fields, and overcome mental health challenges.”

Announced earlier this month, Project HEAL was launched with a $5 million donation by Scott, who spoke on the mission of the initiative and his goal to honor those who passed away as a result of the events that took place at the Astroworld Festival. “My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be,” Scott said of the project at the time. “I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”