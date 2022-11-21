Trey Songz Denies Assaulting A Woman In New York City

Trey Songz—born Tremaine Neverson—is back on authorities’ radar after an unnamed New York woman claimed he attacked her in late October. “Jane Doe” filed a police report which states that the Virginia-bred crooner punched her face repeatedly inside a bowling alley bathroom.

Doe also alleges he dragged her by her hair and that she was taken to the hospital for minor albeit visible injuries. This investigation is currently active with New York Police Department.

Mitchell Schuster, Neverson’s attorney, told TMZ, “A source close to the investigation informs us that [Neverson] has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated. This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

This isn’t the first accusation filed against the 37-year-old father. The Virginia native was called out by Sarunas Jackson for intimidating women.

“If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can’t operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it’s like, it’s unfortunate because I’m a fan of this s**t!” said the Insecure actor on the Guys Next Door podcast. “I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me.”

Neverson has also been accused of sexual assault in Miami, Connecticut, and Las Vegas. He’s facing a $5 million settlement in the Connecticut case, and there’s no update regarding the latter case involving Dylan Gonzalez. The singer recently evaded charges and settlements in two separate rape cases, one of which he was sued for $20 million.