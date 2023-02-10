Trey Songz, Kevin Liles, And Atlantic Records Sued For $25M In Rape Claim

Warning: The following article contains triggering language related to sexual assault, abuse, and rape.

Trey Songz has found himself at the mercy of another lawsuit alleging that he raped an unnamed woman at a March 2016 party. According to Rolling Stone, Jane Doe has refiled a $25 million suit against the singer and named his manager, Kevin Liles, his record label Atlantic Records, and 300 Entertainment as additional defendants.

Doe’s attorney, George Vrabeck, released a statement calling out the defendants for “turning a blind eye” to the number of sexual assault allegations lodged at the musician.

“This case is much more than about one singer and one viciously abused sexual assault survivor who has the courage to take action,” the attorney said.

“It’s also very much about the systematic sexual abuse in the music industry and the music industry’s complicity in silencing sexual abuse survivors. It’s virtually impossible to believe that those executives are not and were not aware of the institutionalized sexual abuse.”

Doe’s previous suit was dismissed in November 2022 after Trey’s team argued that it was “past the statute of limitations.”

However, Jane’s latest suit closely resembles her initial case against the “I Can’t Wait” singer. The lawsuit states that the unnamed woman and Songz were both attending a party in Los Angeles’ West Hills.

During the party, Songz—nee Tremaine Neverson—allegedly took the lady, who admits they had consensual sexual encounters, to a room where she thought they would have another consensual experience. However, she claims the 38-year-old artist flung her to the ground and began sodomizing her. As she screamed for help and attempted to break away from him, Neverson allegedly ignored her pleas and continued assaulting her.

Trey Songz backstage at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET

After the attack, she called for a Lyft and was taken to a hospital for sexual assault counseling and medical assistance. In the months after the incident, Doe claims that Trey continued to harass her, which caused her to move to a different state entirely. The suit also notes that while inhabiting her new location, her life was threatened by one of the singer’s associates to “keep [Neverson’s] name out her f**king mouth or he’d kill her.”

This isn’t the first time Songz has been accused of harassing women. In March 2022, actor Sarunas Jackson detailed an encounter with the Trey Day entertainer, claiming to have detected him threatening a woman and attempting to fight her. However, when a man stepped to him, his aggression quickly disappeared.

“I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, bi**h a** ni**a, try to press women, you know what I’m saying? But then turn down a fade when a ni**a came up to him for the fade, turned it down,” Jackson expressed. “I’m not cool with ni**as like that.

“If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can’t operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it’s like, it’s unfortunate because I’m a fan of this sh*t! I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me.”