Trey Songz Sued For $10 Million Over Decade-Old Sexual Assault Allegation

Tremaine Neverson, better known as Trey Songz, is being sued for sexual assault again.

A Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the controversial crooner on Thursday (June 1) in federal court, where she claimed Neverson groped and exposed her breasts back in 2013. She previously demanded a $5 million settlement in April 2022.

Doe reportedly met “Mr. Steal Your Girl” at an event at the Foxwoods’ Resort Casino. Court documents state that she “thought it might be fun to politely take a picture” with Neverson in the background, but he allegedly approached her from behind and “ripped back her bathing suit top, grabbed her breasts, and exposed them.”

She claims to have “nervously” laughed off the incident as a means to “mask her shock and humiliation.” He, then, “degradingly” chanted, “Titty in the open… titty in the open.” A video obtained by TMZ substantiates such claims.

Rory formerly of the Joe Budden Podcast says the Trey Songz documentary will be crazier than the R. Kelly one. Says he know 15-20 other women with the same sexual assault accusation experiences. pic.twitter.com/IuBSR2uAJs — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) April 16, 2022

Doe is also holding Neverson’s manager, Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records, liable for their alleged “lack of supervision” and “disregard for the safety of those who attend events” where the Ready singer is present. Liles and Atlantic are already facing a $25 million sexual assault lawsuit.

Her attorney, George Vrabeck, told Rolling Stone, “The sexual assault allegation raised in the lawsuit against Trey Songz is deeply disturbing and a harsh reminder that the entertainment industry must address this issue. Entities such as Atlantic Records and key executives like Kevin Liles must reassess their obligations toward ensuring the safety and dignity of everyone at any event associated with their artists. My client demands transparency, accountability, and a prioritization of safety over profits.”

Yet, a day prior, Neverson’s attorney, Michael Freedman, told TMZ, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”

Vrabeck is also representing Dylan Gonzalez, Jauhara Jeffries, and another woman who has chosen to remain anonymous — all of whom have Neverson-related sexual assault allegations.