Trick Daddy Filmed In Altercation With Woman Outside Miami Nightclub

Trick Daddy has become a central figure in yet another controversy, as the rapper was caught on film getting into a physical altercation with a woman outside of a Miami nightclub. The footage, which surfaced on Monday (July 12), captures Trick engaging in a heated exchange with the woman in question, who witnesses claim refused to hang with the “I’m A Thug” after he paid for her and her friends to get in the venue. “You wanna go viral, touch me,” Trick says in a threatening manner before grabbing the woman by the wrist.

From there, things go left when the woman appears to swing in Trick’s direction, prompting him to swing back before the video abruptly ends. Trick has yet to release a statement on the matter. This isn’t the first time Trick has caused a stir, as the Miami native recently found himself in headlines after sharing his thoughts on Beyonce’s impact on music and her skills as a vocalist. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music and Beyoncé don’t write music,” the rapper said, adding, “Beyoncé can’t sing.”

He also alluded to JAY-Z’s success at the beginning of his career being a byproduct of the death of The Notorious B.I.G., who passed away on March 9, 1997. “Beyoncé is to R&B what JAY-Z is to New York,” he continued. “New York lost Biggie and they needed a hero,” suggesting the March 1997 death of The Notorious B.I.G. left such a void, JAY-Z was able to easily slide in and become a success.