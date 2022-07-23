Trina’s 17-Year-Old Niece Killed In Miami Shooting

Trina attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Rapper Trina’s 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester, also known as Baby Suga, was reportedly murdered during a fatal shooting in Miami early Wednesday morning (July 20). News of Suga’s death was confirmed in a statement to TMZ. The teen is believed to have been “in the wrong place at the wrong time” after she left a corner store and walked through the neighborhood. According to authorities, it remains unclear whether Suga, who was in town visiting family and friends, was a target in the shooting or simply a bystander caught in the crossfire.

“Today, at around midnight we responded to the area reference a person shot,” the Miami Police Department said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by MFR personnel. Two additional victims also suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at JMH, but were transported independently. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.”

Trina’s one The shooting, which occurred outside of an apartment building on Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in the Liberty City section of the city shortly before 12:30 a.m., also left two other women wounded. Those women, whose identities and conditions have yet to be released, were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the shooting.

According to authorities, a bullet-ridden black Mercedes SUV found approximately one mile north of the crime scene is believed to be a possible connection to the crime, however, no suspects have yet to be arrested.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.