Rapper Trouble Was Asleep With Girlfriend When Killed By Murder Suspect

New details have emerged around the fatal shooting of Atlanta rapper Trouble. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department’s arrest warrant for murder suspect Jamichael Jones reveals that the artist (whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr) was in bed with Jones’ ex-girlfriend Rissa Royce at the time of the murder.

According to Alive11, Jones, 32, of Ga. intruded in the home where Trouble was asleep with Royce. The warrant states that Jones began punching Royce in the face, waking her up from her slumber. When he discovered Trouble in bed with her, he and the former Def Jam signee got into a scuffle resulting in Jones grabbing his handgun and firing a bullet into the rapper’s chest. The 32-year-old was transported to the hospital where he later died from injuries. It was also revealed that Royce’s daughter was the one who called 9-1-1.

According to the warrant, Royce told officers that she and Jones had been dating for three years, but since breaking up a week prior to seeing Trouble that night, he had physically abused her during a disagreement about “him [Jones] not having a job and not helping her pay the bills.”

On Tuesday (June 7), Jones turned himself into the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department on the charges of home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault and has been denied bail by a Rockdale County Magistrate Court judge.

Unfortunately, following his physical abuse, Royce shared that she dialed 9-1-1 but did not go through with filing a police report because Jones immediately fled the scene. She stated that Jones had not revisited the home they shared in a week since the night of her abuse.

It was also noted in the document that the front door of the apartment showed forced entry and surfaced surveillance footage showed Jones arriving and leaving the apartment complex in his car, all within seven minutes.

Jones’s next court hearing is scheduled for June 15.