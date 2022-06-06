Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Rapper Trouble Dead At 34, Georgia Police Identify Suspect

A manhunt is underway for the Atlanta man whose been named as a suspect.

trouble murder Jamichael Jones
Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Beloved Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed on Sunday (June 5) at the age of 34. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department has swiftly issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Atlanta resident, Jamichael Jones, in connection to the murder.

According to reports, the Rockdale County Police Department responded to the Lake St. James apartment complex located at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers, Ga. after the reporting of fired gunshots around 3:20 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Trouble, real name Mariael Orr, was found lying on the ground suffering from a bullet-inflicted wound. The “Bring It Back” rapper was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jamichael Jones
Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Rockland County Police Department

As the sorry is developing, it has been reported by Rockdale County’s Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty that Trouble may have gotten into some sort of confrontation with Jones over a woman.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” Canty stated at a Sunday press conference. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

Lil Keed in red dreads and
Related Story

Lil Keed, Young Stoner Life Rapper, Dead At 24

Since Trouble’s death has become fast-spreading news, many rappers, Hip-Hop public figures, and more have been sharing their condolences and memories of the former Def Jam signee.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” Def Jam Records stated in an Instagram post. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

Trouble was known for many of his collaborations with artists like Drake, The Weekend, Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Migos, to only name a few.

Several Atlanta artists like Boosie BadAzz, Gucci Mane, T.I., Monica, and Meek Mill have expressed their condolences to the slain rapper as well as his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy.

As the investigation remains active, the Rockldale County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (770) 278-8188 or (770) 843-7647.

Story developing…

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad