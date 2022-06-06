Rapper Trouble Dead At 34, Georgia Police Identify Suspect

Beloved Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed on Sunday (June 5) at the age of 34. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department has swiftly issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Atlanta resident, Jamichael Jones, in connection to the murder.

According to reports, the Rockdale County Police Department responded to the Lake St. James apartment complex located at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers, Ga. after the reporting of fired gunshots around 3:20 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, Trouble, real name Mariael Orr, was found lying on the ground suffering from a bullet-inflicted wound. The “Bring It Back” rapper was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As the sorry is developing, it has been reported by Rockdale County’s Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty that Trouble may have gotten into some sort of confrontation with Jones over a woman.

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation,” Canty stated at a Sunday press conference. “I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

Since Trouble’s death has become fast-spreading news, many rappers, Hip-Hop public figures, and more have been sharing their condolences and memories of the former Def Jam signee.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble,” Def Jam Records stated in an Instagram post. “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Scoob.”

Trouble was known for many of his collaborations with artists like Drake, The Weekend, Young Jeezy, 2 Chainz, and Migos, to only name a few.

Several Atlanta artists like Boosie BadAzz, Gucci Mane, T.I., Monica, and Meek Mill have expressed their condolences to the slain rapper as well as his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy.

cried n hurted for a hour on the plane with my lil girl holding me ‼️All I could thank bout is yo lil girl always playin in your face n both of y’all smiling.U was my friend my nigga ?? ,u lifted me up when I was down‼️I just cried to you a couple weeks ago on the phone about my — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 5, 2022

R.I.P. Trouble ? — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

Rip @TroubleDTE ???????I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️? pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy ? (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022

As the investigation remains active, the Rockldale County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (770) 278-8188 or (770) 843-7647.

Story developing…