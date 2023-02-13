Trugoy The Dove Of De La Soul Dead At 54

Trugoy The Dove of De La Soul has passed away at the age of 54.

News of the rap legend’s passing was broken by AllHipHop after receiving confirmation from his team. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but the rapper had previously experienced health issues related to his battle with congestive heart failure. After his hospitalizations in 2018 and 2020, he appeared to have since recovered from both health scares.

Reports of Trugoy’s death resulted in an outpouring of grief and emotion from members of the Hip-Hop community, with a multitude of artists, producers, and De La fans voicing their shock over his sudden passing while paying their respects and praising his musical contributions throughout his career.

David Jolicoeur AKA Trugoy the Dove of the band De La Soul visits ‘Sway in the Morning’ with Sway Calloway on Eminem’s Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios on June 2, 2016 in New York City. Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Born Dave Jude Jolicoeur in Brooklyn in 1968, Trugoy was raised on New York’s Long Island and formed De La Soul with high school classmates Vincent Mason aka Maseo and Kelvin Mercer aka Posdnuos in 1988. After securing a record deal with Tommy Boy Records, the trio released their critically acclaimed debut album 3 Feet High and Rising in 1989.

Building on the breakout success of the album, Trugoy and his groupmates spent the next dozen years unleashing a string of highly-regarded efforts including De La Soul Is Dead, Buhloone Mindstate, Stakes Is High, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump and AOI: Bionix. After parting ways with Tommy Boy, De La Soul released two additional albums, 2004’s The Grind Date and their Grammy-nominated 2016 album And the Anonymous Nobody. Trugoy also teamed with Posdnous for the collaborative one-off Plug 1 & Plug 2 Present… First Serve in 2012.

De La Soul in Chicago on May 25, 1989. Paul Natkin/WireImage

Touted as one of the greatest rap groups of all time, Trugoy and De La Soul are credited with ushering a more carefree brand of Hip-Hop representative of the everyman, making them influential figures to a generation of listeners that identified as more nerd than a suave ladies man or a hardened gangster. In 2010, the group’s 3 Feet High and Rising album was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry for its impact and legacy.

For much of the past decade, the rapper and his groupmates were engaged in a legal battle with Tommy Boy Records regarding the release of their first six studio albums from their time on the label. After the label’s founder acquired their catalog from Warner in 2017, De La fought against those albums being made available for streaming after discovering they’d only receive 10% of the profits. In 2015, Trugoy spoke about his desire to have the entirety of De La’s catalog added to various platforms and the legal issues that plagued their early releases from being accessible after all this time.

(L-R) Posdnuos, Pasemaster Mase, and Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul pose for a photo during an in-store appearance at J&R Music World October 27, 2004 in New York City. Scott Gries/Getty Images

“We’re frustrated,” he said of the false alarms concerning their music being made readily available for the masses. “I think we’ve been going through litigations for about two and a half years now, trying to make this thing work. How do we get all parties involved to clarify and clear samples and put the right language in contracts in order to get this music out there — that’s what it was really about. It was birthed out of being creative for our twenty-fifth. You know, let’s put all our catalogue for twenty-five hours on the internet and let people just take it. I think attached to that also was wanting to say, “Damn it, this is crazy that people can’t get it.”

This past January, it was announced that De La Soul’s first six albums will be hitting streaming services for the first time on March 3, 2023. The move had initially been teased following Reservoir Media’s acquisition of the Tommy Boy Records catalog in 2021 as part of a $100M deal.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and friends of Trugoy The Dove, as well as his De La Soul groupmates and fans.