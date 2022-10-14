Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New Jersey

TSU Surf attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges.

According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14).

The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location.

Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but was met by numerous officers at the back door. He then retreated into the premises, where he remained for “about an hour.”

It’s reported that law enforcement called in crisis negotiators in an attempt to get Surf to surrender peacefully.

After successfully talking the rapper down, he was detained and taken to the Essex County jail, where law enforcement has a contract to “keep federal detainees there.”

The battle rapper is expected to appear before a judge in federal court in Newark, NJ on Friday (Oct. 14).

Elsewhere, another Hip-Hop RICO case is still unraveling.

Gunna, real name Sergio Kitchens, previously filed two unsuccessful bond motions, and filed a third motion on Sept. 26, according to Complex.

Kitchens’ lawyers believe that the prosecution has provided no evidence that justifies his continued holding.

“The State has presented no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious overt act (75) that was present when the first bond hearing was held,” Gunna’s legal team has argued in their call for a new bond hearing.

Gunna has been in jail since May 2022 after his YSL label was indicted on 56 different counts, including RICO charges. A trial for Kitchens’ RICO case has been set for January 9, 2023.