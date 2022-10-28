Tsu Surf Pleads Not Guilty To RICO Charges, Joe Budden Reacts

Tsu-Surf attends The Ultimate Rap League App Event at Private Residence on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tsu Surf appeared in court on Thursday (Oct. 27) and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges stemming from his RICO case.

“Rahjon ‘Tsu Surf’ Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today,” FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers reported. “He remains in custody at Essex County Jail.”

Cox also tweeted for the first time since his detainment Thursday, giving a rallying cry to his fans and declaring his innocence. “I seen Monsters before…. Free Me,” the New Jersey emcee declared.

#UPDATE #TsuSurf #RICO case Battle rap legend Rahjon "Tsu Surf" Cox pleaded NOT GUILTY to federal charges via teleconference in US District Court in Newark today. He remains in custody at Essex County Jail. @piperboywilliam @Vada_Fly #hot97 #fox5ny pic.twitter.com/cjohnSaYTu — LISA EVERS (@LisaEvers) October 28, 2022

According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14).

Rahjon was at the targeted home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location.

The NJ native, 32, attempted to escape the house but was met by numerous officers at the back door. He then retreated into the premises, where he remained for “about an hour.”

Another New Jersey rapper, Joe Budden, recently offered his thoughts on Surf’s situation. During a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, the retired emcee addressed his close friend and claimed that he has his back no matter what.

“At some point, we’re going to have to address Surf. Free Surf until they say it backwards,” Budden declared. “I don’t know the charges. I don’t know how bad it is, how severe it is.”

“Unfortunately, I did not get to speak to Surf right before he left, but I love him of course, I support him. Anything that he, his mom, his family needs from me, I’m there.”