Tupac Shakur Las Vegas Raid Ends In Intense Face-Off

The Las Vegas police raid concerning Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder ended in a face-off. According to TMZ, the Monday night (July 17) raid occurred around 10 PM EST, with officers demanding that the home’s occupants exit the property with their hands up.

As the officer continues to yell into his megaphone, he can be heard giving orders to a woman with cigarettes and a man who he told to put his hands in the air and begin walking backward.

The Associated Press reports that neighbors verified they saw a man and a woman stepping outside the house swarmed by police. The neighbors described an intense face-off that saw law enforcement honing in on the location. “There were cruisers and SWAT vehicles. They had lights shining on the house,” a man named Don Sansouci told the outlet.

It’s currently unknown whether or not there were more people in the home at the time of the raid and whether the unnamed pair were arrested.

The outlet also reported that the house is owned by Paula Clemons, the wife of Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis. Davis has maintained over the years that his nephew, Orlando Anderson, let off the shots that killed the controversial figure, and he was with his nephew during the shooting. The LV Review-Journal reported that Davis confessed to taking part in 2Pac’s killing in 2018 after Davis’ cancer diagnosis.

Authorities issued a search warrant on Monday (July 17) at the Henderson home. Law enforcement provided scarce details as to why they were executing the search, but confirmed that it was associated with the rapper’s death.

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. “It has been a while since the deadly September 1996 shooting. It’s a case that’s gone unsolved, and hopefully, we can change that one day.”