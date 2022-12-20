2Pac’s Stepfather Mutulu Shakur Released From Prison

Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994.

Mutulu Shakur, the stepfather of Tupac Shakur, has been released from prison after serving 36 years behind bars.

The 72-year-old, who was convicted of racketeering conspiracy charges in 1988, was granted a compassionate release by the U.S. Parole Commission in October due to the severity of his health issues. The commission’s belief is that Shakur’s “infirm of mind and body” and “no longer physically capable of committing any federal, state or local crime.”

According to reports, Shakur, who was held in a federal medical facility prior to his release, was diagnosed with stage-3 multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that can damage the immune system, bones, and kidneys. He previously filed motions seeking an early release on two occasions, once in 2016 and in April 2022. Both motions were denied.

Under the terms of his release, Shakur is restricted from any contact with his sister Assata Shakur, who is currently a fugitive of the United States, or any of the family members of the victims of his crimes.

Following his release, Shakur’s family issued a statement thanking those who assisted in his release while asking for the revolutionary’s privacy in light of his condition.

“Mutulu is now with his family. This victory was secured by the steadfast support of his legal team, his family, and his community comprised of all of you. … We ask that everyone respect Dr. Shakur’s privacy while he spends the holidays with his family and concentrates on his health and healing.”

Prior to his incarceration, Shakur was a high-ranking and influential member of the Black Liberation Army and an influential activist. He was instrumental in facilitating the prison escape of fellow activist Assata Shakur in 1979 and was later charged in connection with the murder of two police officers and a guard during the robbery of the armored Brinks truck. Shakur would evade arrest for several years before finally being apprehended in 1986 before his conviction two years later.

Shakur will spend his last days in Southern California and is believed to only have months left to live.