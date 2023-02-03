Tyre Nichols Murder Suspects’ Fraternity Membership Revoked By Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated has disassociated itself from three members who were among the officers arrested and charged in the January 2023 murder of Tyre Nichols. The historically Black organization’s decision came after officials were informed of the members’ roles in Nichols’ fatal beating, which was filmed on camera and captured at least one of the suspects wearing a hoodie bearing the fraternity’s symbol. The termination of the officers’ membership was announced in a statement by Ricky L. Lewis, the organization’s grand basileus, issued on Jan. 31.

“A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and around the world in extending our deepest sympathy to the family of Tyre Nichols,” Lewis said. “We have since learned that three of the former Memphis police officers involved in the horrific incident were members of our organization.”

“The brutality shown in the video not only violated our moral sensibilities but also transgressed our Fraternal and established Code of Conduct,” read the letter posted on the official OPPF website. “We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process and fervently pray that the Nichols family will obtain justice.”

The fraternity has yet to disclose which of the five suspects involved in Nichols’ murder were members of Omega Psi Phi.

Memphis Police Department/AP Photo Memphis Police Department/AP Photo

Tyre Nichols passed away days after the 29-year-old was brutally attacked by Memphis police officers following a traffic stop. While the officers initially accused Nichols of resisting arrest, footage of the incident, which occurred on Jan. 10, was later released and captured the suspects taking turns assaulting Nichols in a manner many deemed excessive and malicious.

Five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — have been fired from the Memphis Police Department and arrested on multiple charges including second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.

Nichols’ funeral took place on Wednesday (Feb. 1) in Memphis and was attended by Reverend Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy during the service.