Uganda Signs Anti-Homosexuality Bill With Serious Punishments, Biden Responds

On Monday (May 29), Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act which implicates severe punishments for those who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. As same-sex relationships are already outlawed in the East African country, now protests have broken out all over the globe against what Uganda deems “attempted aggravated homosexuality” acts.

The act details punishments including life prison sentences, death penalties, and more for same-sex relations involving people who have HIV, children, and other vulnerable groups. Per the legal document, “attempted aggravated homosexuality” is punishable by up to 14 years in prison, and those who engage in same-sex relations can be subjected to life in prison.

Activists pose for a group photo at a protest outside the Ugandan Embassy over the Uganda’s parliamentary Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 on April 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. LGBTQ rights activists are taking part in a day of action across the United States to call on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to stop the bill, which passed on March 21, from going forward. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Image

In response, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement from the White House on May 29 saying:

“The enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights — one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country. I join with people around the world — including many in Uganda — in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong.”

He adds, “Since the Anti-Homosexuality Act was introduced, reports of violence and discrimination targeting Ugandans who are or are perceived to be LGBTQI+ are on the rise. Innocent Ugandans now fear going to hospitals, clinics, or other establishments to receive life-saving medical care lest they be targeted by hateful reprisals. Some have been evicted from their homes or fired from their jobs. And the prospect of graver threats — including lengthy prison sentences, violence, abuse — threatens any number of Ugandans who want nothing more than to live their lives in safety and freedom.”

Win McNamee/Getty Images

In addition, Biden called the anti-homosexuality bill a “shameful act” as he also advised the National Security Council to “evaluate the implications of the law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda.” This includes the ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and other different forms of help and investments.

“We are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption,” Biden continued.

Per TheRoot, only 22 of 54 African nations allow homosexuality currently.