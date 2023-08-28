Uganda Prosecutes First Person For “Aggravated Homosexuality” After Passing Anti-LGBTQ Bill

According to NBC News, a 20-year-old Ugandan man has been arrested and prosecuted as the first person to commit “aggravated homosexuality” in the country. The offense has become punishable by death under Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which was passed in March.

The defendant was charged on Aug. 18 after he “performed unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 41-year-old man, Reuters reported. In Uganda, the death penalty can be applied to cases that are deemed “aggravated,” which is defined as “repeated offenses, gay-sex that transmits terminal illness, or same-sex intercourse with a minor, an elderly person or a person with disabilities.”

The outlet did not specify why the act was considered aggravated in the defendant’s situation.

“Since it is a capital offence triable by the High Court, the charge was read out and explained to him in the Magistrate’s Court on (the) 18th and he was remanded,” Jacqueline Okui, spokesperson for the office of the director of public prosecutions, told Reuters.

LGBTQ rights activists are taking part in a day of action across the United States to call on Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni to stop the bill, which passed on March 21, from going forward.

The defendant’s attorney, Justine Balya, stated that she believes the law is unconstitutional. She also mentioned that to her knowledge, four other people have been charged under the law since its enactment, but her client was the first to be prosecuted for aggravated homosexuality.

The law’s enactment back in March drew widespread critique, protests and disapproval — including a statement from U.S. President Biden, who ordered a review of U.S. aid to Uganda.

“The enactment of Uganda’s Anti-Homosexuality Act is a tragic violation of universal human rights — one that is not worthy of the Ugandan people, and one that jeopardizes the prospects of critical economic growth for the entire country,” he declared. “I join with people around the world — including many in Uganda — in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong.”

In addition, Biden called the anti-homosexuality bill a “shameful act” as he also advised the National Security Council to “evaluate the implications of the law on all aspects of U.S. engagement with Uganda.” This includes the ability to safely deliver services under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and other different forms of help and investments.

“We are considering additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption,” Biden continued.

“Uganda is among 32 nations in Africa that ban same-sex relationships,” according to ILGA World data. “Punishments range from imprisonment to the death penalty.”