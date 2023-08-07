Ugly God Accused Of Murdering Best Friend’s Father

Rapper Ugly God has been accused of being responsible for the murder of his best friend’s father. He is being accused by a relative of the deceased.

The Mississippi native has been labeled as the gunman in the June 2023 shooting of 50-year-old Renaldo Delavallade, who passed away in Gulfport, Miss., from multiple gunshot wounds. A supposed relative of Delavallade, who goes by the name Tishia on social media, named Ugly God, born Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, as the shooter in a series of posts on her TikTok account.

The woman, writing from the point of view of the deceased, claims that the murder of Delavallade stemmed from an argument the night prior to the shooting between Delevallade’s wife, Safina Deadeaux, and Ugly God’s mom, Rhonda Reese.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

“Hi, my name is Renaldo BUGGIE Delavallade,” she captioned one of multiple TikTok’s, which included footage from Delavallade’s funeral service. “I was 50 years old when I was murdered by my sons best friend 06-29-2023,” the post began. “At the home I live at with his mother and my wife, and two of our sons. There was an argument the night before that included his mom, Rhonda Reese, and Safina Dedeaux my wife. Whom stood by and was present at the whole shooting.”

It continued, “After that argument the night before, I removed all my clothes and was proceeding on with my life. I was lured back to the house the next day by [telling] me my 11 year old was being put out. I knew, I was in danger going there, so I did not get out of the car at all. I felt the danger and tried to avoid it. I spoke to Royce, the UGLY GOD sitting in the front of the [house] in my car where his mother later walked out to throw her [Gasoline] on [the] situation. After I thought the conversation was over, I was leaving. I was pulling off in my car where he shot me four times in the face. I never seen it coming.”

@tyzlyfe Hi, my name is Renaldo BUGGIE Delavallade.I was 50 years old when I was murdered by my sons best friend 06-29-2023..At the home I live at with his mother and my wife, and two of our sons. There was an argument the night before that included his mom, Rhonda Reese and Safina Dedeaux my wife. Whom stood by and was present at the whole shooting????After that argument the night before.I removed all my clothes and was proceeding on with my life. I was lured back to the house the next day.By tellinv me my 11 year old was being put out. I knew , I was in danger going there, so I did not get out of the car at all. I felt the danger and tried to avoid it. I spoke to Royce, the UGLY GOD sitting in the front of the hoyse in my car where his mother later walked out to throw her Gaseline on thd situation. After i though the conversation was over , I was leaving.I was pulling off in my car where he shot me 4 times in the face.I never seen it coming. This was surely in Royce Davisons , UGLY GOD Feo Rodriguez’s on Facebook ???Ge changes his name daliy. But that was his plan from the beginning. He claimed self Defense so that his Uncle Damon Reese.That is currently a judge and currently running now would make sure he is free. But what he didnt know is that regardless what was portrayed or what he though. My 3 sisters and Brother would never let this go under the Radar as they ( ALL Of ThEM) planned !!!! ???HE REALLY THOUGH I WAS A NOBODY!!!! I am Renaldo DeLavallade #uglygod #justiceforrenaldo #cnnnews #XXL #xxl #uglygoddess #damonreece #gulfport #judges #shaderoomtiktok @Newsweek @UPROXX Music @The Shade Room ♬ If I Would Have Known – Kyle Hume

Tishia then claims that Ugly God has claimed self-defense in the shooting and accuses the rapper’s uncle, who she says is a judge in Mississippi, of assisting him in dodging charges in connection to Delavallade’s murder. “This was surely in Royce Davisons, UGLY GOD Feo Rodriguez’s on Facebook. [He] changes his name [daily]. But that was his plan from the beginning. He claimed self Defense so that his Uncle Damon Reese that is currently a judge and currently running now would make sure he is free.”

The woman concluded her message by expressing the deceased’s siblings’ desire to hold the rapper responsible and bring attention to his death. “But what he didnt know is that regardless what was portrayed or what he thought, my three sisters and Brother would never let this go under the Radar as they (all of them) planned !!!! HE REALLY THOUGHT I WAS A NOBODY!!!! I am Renaldo DeLavallade,” she wrote.

In several other posts, she gives detailed accounts of the alleged events that led to Delavallade’s death, including visiting the scene of the shooting, as well as posting a supposed case report naming Ugly God as a suspect in the shooting.

According to police, Delavallade was found dead inside of his vehicle after they responded to reports of a shooting, but were unable to arrive in time to help save the victim. Police Chief Adam Cooper told the media that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection to the murder, but released no further details regarding the investigation.

Ugly God is best known for his 2016 hit single “Water,” which peaked at No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100. He most recently released his EP Two Piece this past May.