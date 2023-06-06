Unfoonk, Young Thug’s Brother, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Unfoonk, Young Thug’s brother, has been sentenced to nine years in prison. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta native violated his probation stemming from his plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

The outlet reports that a Fulton County judge voided the rapper’s probation after Unfoonk, né Quantavious Grier, was arrested in May 2023 and charged with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. Grier was also charged with criminal street gang participation and other minor traffic offenses.

As plainclothes officers conducted checks in southwest Atlanta, they spotted Griers’ vehicle with a group of people around it. The officers suspected a “possible drug deal” had occurred near his car, prompting the authorities to act. Unfoonk was initially stopped for a window tint violation before law enforcement allegedly caught a whiff of marijuana from the automobile.

“I also noticed a handgun in plain view located in the driver-side door panel,” the officer wrote on an affidavit. “Mr. Grier advised that the gun was clean, which prompted me to believe he had knowledge of the firearm being there.”

In December 2022, the YSL artist took a plea deal resulting in the man receiving “a credit” on two years served and being placed on probation for 10 years.

Gunna also took a plea deal around the same time as Young Thug’s biological brother. In a statement released to Pitchfork in December 2022, the musician maintained he didn’t cooperate with the authorities.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” the letter read. “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case, and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

The letter continued, “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea, in my case, is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”