University Of Virginia Suspect Was “Picked On” Before Shooting, His Father Claims

This booking photo released by the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office shows Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in the fatal shooting of three football players at the University of Virginia.

Former University of Virginia running back Christopher Jones Jr. is suspected of murdering three other players from the school’s team. The ex-Cavaliers athlete allegedly opened gunfire on a school bus full of teammates on Sunday (Nov. 13) around 10:30 PM after returning from a game. He is now in custody.

According to authorities, the gunfire killed UVA teammates D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler, amid wounding two others. Now according to the suspect’s father, Christopher Jones Sr., — his son was dealing with bullying before the shooting.

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (Steve Helber/AP Photo/)

Jones Sr. spoke with NBC12 following the breaking news that his son had allegedly committed a triple-homicide while on campus. The father made claims that, while he last remembered his 22-year-old son appearing “normal” a month ago, Jones Jr. did admit to him that he was getting “picked on” at school.

“I can’t believe it was him, I still can’t believe it now,” his father said to the news outlet. “[A month ago] He came to the house, he did his laundry and we sat and talked. He was doing real well. He got into school, he got on the football team and excelled. He excelled in everything. Everybody loved Chris.

“I don’t know what happened between then and now to cause this to happen,” Jones Sr. said in regards to his son’s alleged bullying at school. “He had some problems. The last time I talked to him, he said some people was picking on him or whatever. He didn’t know how to handle it.”

He added, “I just told him, ‘Go to school. Don’t pay them no mind. Do what you got to do.’ He was real paranoid about something when I talked to him, but he wouldn’t tell me everything.”

Following the shooting, authorities say Jones Jr. fled the scene and continued to elude the cops for about 12 hours. He was later arrested in Henrico County on the intersection of Acton and Edgelawn Streets. The suspect is now facing six charges, including three counts of second-degree murder.

Jones Sr. issued an apology on his son’s behalf. “Why did it have to get this far, he could have called me. I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf and I apologize.”

“He’s not a bad kid, he really isn’t,” he added. “I just don’t know what happened, I wasn’t there. I just don’t know what happened to cause all of this.”

Back on campus, students and faculty gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember the players who succumbed to the senseless tragedy.

“These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures,” Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott stated. “Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon.”

Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil after a shooting that left three students dead the night before at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. (Shaban Athuman/AP Photo)

Christopher Jones Jr. is scheduled to attend a video arraignment today (Nov. 15).