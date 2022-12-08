University Of Virginia Honors Slain Football Players With Posthumous Degrees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 19: A University of Virginia football player speaks during a memorial service for three slain University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., DSean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school on November 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The University of Virginia has granted posthumous degrees to the three football players killed in a campus shooting on Nov. 13. Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler all studied in The College of Arts & Sciences departments, according to the institution.

Associate Dean for Undergraduate Academic Programs Rachel Most initiated the request for the honor. Most served as the dean for all three student-athletes. The printed degrees were delivered to Director of Athletics Carla Williams.

A commemorative card and light up bracelet rest on a seat before a memorial service for University of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., DSean Perry and Devin Chandler at John Paul Jones Arena at the school on November 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Steve Helber-Pool/Getty Images

“It was a great honor to be a part of presenting these diplomas to the families of Devin, Lavel, and D’Sean,” expressed Williams.

From discussions with the family, Williams relayed “why earning his degree from the University of Virginia was so important to Lavel. He worked extremely hard for it.”

Davis was enrolled as a third-year student from Ridgeville, SC., who majored in African American and African studies. Chandler was a second-year student from Huntersville, NC. who majored in American studies. Perry was in his fourth year at UVA from Miami and double majored in studio art and in African American and African studies.

Former University of Virginia football running back Christopher Jones Jr. was arrested for the deadly shooting that also left two other students, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan, wounded.

During the suspect’s first video arraignment on Nov. 16, Jones did not enter a plea and was denied bond. He is represented by a public defender. According to his father, Christopher Jones Sr., — his son was dealing with bullying before the shooting.

“Why did it have to get this far, he could have called me. I don’t know what to say except I’m sorry on his behalf and I apologize,” remarked Jones Sr. “He’s not a bad kid, he really isn’t,” he added. “I just don’t know what happened, I wasn’t there. I just don’t know what happened to cause all of this.”