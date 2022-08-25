Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M In Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant's widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kobe Bryant’s widow was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.

Vanessa Bryant won her trial against the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Fire Department. On Wednesday (August 24), the jury awarded the plaintiffs $31M, with Vanessa receiving $16M and $15M given to Chris Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash.

According to TMZ Sports, the lawsuit was based on unethical pictures taken of Vanessa’s husband, Kobe Bryant, and her daughter, Gianna Bryant, after they perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January 2020. The outlet reported at least eight sheriff’s deputies captured photos of the deceased on their personal phones.

On Friday (August 19), Mrs. Bryant testified in court, expressing she was “blindsided, devastated, hurt, and betrayed” after learning the first responders took photos of her deceased husband and daughter at the crash scene.

Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

“I felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream. I can’t escape my body. I can’t escape what I feel. I trusted them. I trusted them not to do these things,” Vanessa said.

Bryant took to social media to rejoice the end of the trial. “All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi,” Vanessa Bryant posted on her Instagram attached to a photo of her alongside Kobe and Gianna.

The verdict arrived on Wednesday (August 24), one day after what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday. Los Angeles celebrated the life of the NBA legend on “Kobe Bryant Day“, 8/24, representing the two numbers he wore during his historic Lakers career.