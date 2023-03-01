Vanessa Bryant Awarded $28.5 Million In Settlement Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Vanessa Bryant has reached a settlement agreement with Los Angeles County in a lawsuit over images shared from her late husband Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash. According to the Associated Press, the proposed settlement order was filed on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

The new agreement covers any future claims by Bryant’s three surviving daughters, as well as related issues pending in state court and other costs.

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” explained Bryant’s attorney Luis Li in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect.”

Kobe Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

The $28.5 million settlement includes the $15 million a federal jury awarded Bryant’s widow in August 2022. At the time, the amount was read as $16 million in court but was later amended to $15 million. Chris Chester, Vanessa Bryant’s co-plaintiff, was also awarded $15 million at trial. He reached his own additional settlement in September 2022 for nearly $5 million more.

Vanessa Bryant pledged to donate a portion of the $15 million settlement to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation in honor of her husband and late daughter Gianna, who was also killed in the tragic accident.

According to AP, Mira Hashmall, the attorney representing LA County, called the statement “fair and reasonable” adding, “We hope Ms. Bryant and her children continue to heal from their loss.”