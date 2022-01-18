Vic Mensa Arrested At U.S. Airport On Felony Drug Charges

Rapper Vic Mensa appears to have landed in an immense amount of trouble after being arrested on drug charges this past Saturday (Jan. 15) after arriving back in the United States on a flight from Ghana. Mensa, born Victor Kwesi Mensah, had traveled on a flight that landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. around 7:00 a.m. that day, when U.S. Border patrol officials found illegal drugs in the Chicago native’s luggage. According to Customs and Border Protection service officials, the 28-year-old was allegedly carrying 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has confirmed that Mensa was arrested on four separate charges related to possession of a controlled substance and has been transferred to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. It is unclear whether he has been granted or posted bail at this time.

“Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted,” Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. said in a statement regarding Mensa’s arrest.

Mensa, who, along with fellow Chicago native and collaborator Chance the Rapper, got the opportunity to meet with Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, during his trip, has faced legal troubles in the past. In 2017, the Roc Nation rapper was charged with two separate charges of carrying a concealed firearm and carrying an unregistered loaded firearm after being pulled over for a traffic violation in Beverly Hills. Mensa eventually took a plea deal and received two year’s probation. He was also arrested in January 2020 for possession of brass knuckles. He avoided a felony in that case, but was still hit with a misdemeanor.